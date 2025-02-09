The Great Trump Bluff, Unmasking the USAID Puppet Masters, That Dog-Gone DOGE

Trump: The reactions are as varied as the flavors at a Ben & Jerry's factory. Some are verklempt. Some are concerned about his bromance with Elon Musk. And I get it, I really do. But let's face it, we collectively ordered a house cleaning, and by golly, we're getting one! Sure, some moments make you go, "What in the Sam Hill is going on?" But sometimes, you've got to step back from the chaotic surface and realize we're watching a grand chess match play out. These aren't just impulsive decisions made on a whim; this is strategy, baby! Think Sun Tzu, but with more hairspray.

Imagine the deep state as a gigantic, sprawling spider web. Nudging one tiny strand won't do squat. You've got to attack from multiple angles simultaneously. This web of complexity has been spun over decades and even generations. Unraveling it is not only difficult but downright dangerous. Presidents and whistleblowers alike have paid the ultimate price for these battles.

My audio commentary is above.

THE ART OF THE DEAL OR BLUFFING BIBI?

What a sight it was: Trump, standing next to a shell-shocked Netanyahu, casually dropping plans to turn Gaza into the next Côte d'Azur. I nearly choked on my morning covfefe! However, this isn't just another episode of "Extreme Makeover: Middle East Edition."

I never thought I'd say this, but the way things are unfolding, it almost looks like Trump really has been playing 4D chess all along while the rest of us are stuck on checkers.

And Trump, with that Cheshire cat grin — okay, it wasn’t a grin, but you could see he had something up his sleeve — pulling out Bibi's chair like a maître d' at a five-star restaurant. Some folks called Trump Bibi’s “goy” (pejorative Yiddish expressions), but you can tell Trump was in control, wearing eau de strategy the entire time while creating a little theater along the way.

How Shakespearean of him!

BTW, did you also catch the billion dollars of Americans' hard-earned cash Trump tried to slip to Netanyahu on his way out the door? Fortunately, Congress has put a hold on Trump’s $1 billion arms sale to Israel.

But that was a generous party favor on Trump’s part. However, it was more of a consolation prize than a party favor.

Unfortunately, most Americans have grown tired of all the “party favors” we have been slipping to nations worldwide for decades.

Look how many party favors Israel, in particular, has received up to now.

THE MUSK MAYHEM

People are losing their minds—particularly the left. The DOGE team has become the criminal, laundering wrecking ball.

Whether you like Musk or not (I’m not a big fan), you gotta give him and his DOGE team some credit:

Are you worried about Musk having your data? That ship has sailed, hit an iceberg, and sunk to the bottom of the digital ocean. Your personal info has been passed around more times than a hot potato at a family picnic.

I’ve lost track of all the government breaches containing our personal data and more….. funny that the Democrats weren’t worried about this one:

Supposedly, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has a handle on DOGE.

The jury is still out on that one. Bessent sounds good, but he was a partner at Soros Fund Management.

However, Bessent’s calming words haven’t stopped Democrats from wailing.

Doth "protest too much," methinks?

STARLINK HANKY-PANKY

Elon Musk's Starlink, often touted as a purely private venture, has quietly benefited from significant USAID funding. Forbes unearthed federal contract records showing that USAID has spent $1 million on Starlink terminals over the last four years, aiding the company's expansion into Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Adding fuel to the fire, Musk took sole credit for a separate USAID-Starlink partnership that delivered 5,000 terminals, valued at $3 million, to support Ukraine's military. While the intentions may be noble, the blurry lines between Musk's private empire and government funding raise legitimate questions about transparency, influence, and who's really calling the shots.

The American public needs to stay vigilant on this one

Now, the burning question I have is about AIPAC:

It’s time Americans start voting out all AIPAC recipients in Washington, as well as those holding dual citizenship.

I can’t believe our representatives can have dual citizenship and stay in office.

USAID UNMASKED; THE PUPPET MASTER’S STRINGS

The beans have been spilled: USAID, that innocuous-sounding agency, might just be the CIA's ventriloquist dummy. They're pulling strings from Washington to Timbuktu, orchestrating a global media circus that would make P.T. Barnum green with envy.

Via Wikileaks:

Here we have speaking at a World Economic Forum, Jeanne Bourgault, “President and CEO of Internews (USAID recipient), who leads the strategic management of the organization and its programs in more than 80 countries worldwide,” explaining how they need to work with the “global advertising industry,” and how they work on the “inclusion lists and exclusions lists” of those “spreading misinformation.”

It's "Mockingbird" on steroids.

And good ol' George Soros? Plot twist: he might be nothing more than a CIA sock puppet, a convenient boogeyman to keep us looking left while the right-hand does the dirty work.

Remember when Tucker Carlson interviewed Putin, and Putin called out this CIA web of propaganda/media deceit throughout the U.S. and Europe? Uhhh, pretty much everywhere?

CHOPPING “BLOCK PARTY”

Next on the chopping block is the Department of Education and the Pentagon.

DOGE is digging like a dog and has now assisted us in doing the same.

Now available to us is this little tool:

DATAREPUBLIC.COM . A DOGE AI data sourcing program.

The best thing we Americans can also do is to sleuth into the USAID funds and find the fraud ourselves.

Enjoy!

So there you have it, folks – the Trump show, unfiltered and unhinged. It's a rollercoaster ride with no seatbelts, a funhouse mirror reflecting our wildest political fever dreams. Buckle up, buttercup – we’ve got a long way to go!

