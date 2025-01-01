Are Americans Literally Experiencing The "Fog of War"

Throughout the eons the meaning of the Fog of War has meant:

… However, it seems today’s Fog of War has taken on a whole different and literal meaning.

As many of you know, a disturbing phenomenon has been sweeping across the nation and beyond. It's a story that's been lurking in the shadows, much like the strange fog blanketing our cities and towns.

THE FOG ROLLS IN…. BUT NEVER ROLLS OUT

People from all corners of the country - from Houston to Pennsylvania, Colorado to Oregon - Canada, and beyond- reported an eerie, persistent fog that lingered from morning till night, day after day. At first, I brushed it off as a mere meteorological oddity. But as the reports kept piling up, I couldn't shake the feeling that something else was at play.

I initially thought, I’m sure it’s nothing…..

PUBLIC HEALTH SPRAYINGS

According to the Federal Aviation Administration document on Aircraft Capacity and Utilization Factors, Part 137 is described as follows: Part 137 applies to all operations involving the aerial application of substances.

This application is for agriculture, firefighting, public health sprayings or cloud seeding. This regulation is part of the Operating FAR (Federal Aviation Regulations) standards for conducting civilian flights in the United States. It's important to note that this part covers aerial application operations, including public health sprayings, among other activities. It's worth mentioning that while this regulation exists, it supposedly doesn't provide blanket authorization for widespread aerial spraying.…. however, we have a history of this not being the case.

This is a short-list of a handful of clandestine military aerial spraying programs that were later made public:

1. Operation LAC (Large Area Coverage) - 1957-1958

The U.S. Army sprayed zinc cadmium sulfide over large areas of the United States and Canada.

2. Project SHAD (Shipboard Hazard and Defense) - 1962-1973

Part of Project 112, this involved exposing naval personnel to various chemical and biological agents.

3. Operation Ranch Hand - 1962-1971

While primarily conducted in Vietnam, this program also involved testing of herbicides in the U.S.

4. Operation DORK - 1950s

The U.S. Army conducted secret tests of copper sulfate over Minneapolis.

5. Operation Drop Kick - 1956

The U.S. Army released mosquitoes infected with yellow fever over Savannah, Georgia and Avon Park, Florida.

6. Project 112 - 1962-1973

A series of chemical and biological warfare tests conducted by the U.S. military.

These programs were initially kept secret from the public and only came to light years later, often through declassification of documents or investigative reporting.

So, why woudn’t these programs continue today especially when so much is at stake for the Military Industrial Complex and the Deep State.

A MODERN-DAY FOG OF WAR

As if on cue, following the fog's arrival, a wave of illness swept through these affected areas. People were reporting severe sore throats, extreme fatigue, stomach flues, brain fog, and symptoms that seemed to linger far longer than your average cold or flu. As I reported a few weeks ago, after an unnatural cloud-form in our skies, I found myself sick as a dog.

THE PLOT THICKENS LIKE A BANK OF FOG

But the strangeness didn't end there. Reports of bizarre occurrences started coming in in the wake of this fog. A woman in East Texas woke up to find her pool filled with an unexplainable foam - something she'd never seen in her 11 years of living there. Others reported odd cloud formations and unusual substances on their lawns.

Whatever is transpiring, it’s not natural and other can be much hidden within the fog:

THE MOSQUITO MYSTERY

For the past three winters, I've documented an unusual phenomenon: mosquitoes appearing in freezing temperatures, defying all natural laws. It's as if these insects have been engineered to withstand conditions they shouldn't be able to survive in. And wouldn't you know it, every time we see these out-of-season mosquitoes, we also see a spike in tropical diseases in areas where they shouldn't be occurring.

THE SMART DUST CONNECTION

Smart Dust: microscopic electronic devices that can be scattered like confetti and powered by radio waves. It's the stuff of science fiction, but according to Julian Assange (check it out in my video above), it's very much a reality. Could this be related to the fog phenomenon we're seeing?

THE FILTER FIASCO

People are now checking their air filters and finding them clogged with a thick, gray substance they've never seen before. Again, heck out my video above for more on this. It's as if the very air we're breathing has been altered.

THE VACCINE VULTERS

And, of course, right on cue, we have the usual suspects like Big Pharma lapdog Dr. Peter Hotez and a CCP footsoldier Dr. Leana Wen swooping in, fear-mongering about new viruses and pushing for more vaccines and testing. It's a script we've seen play out before, but this time, it feels different.

So, what's really going on here? Is this all just a series of coincidences, or are we witnessing something more coordinated and nefarious?

Let me know what you are seeing in your respective areas and how you are feeling, what you are seeing!

