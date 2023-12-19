Dr. Ana Ana Mihalcea Joins Reinette Senum

On December 9th, Dr Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD, posted the article on her Substack, “Declaration Of Spiritual Independence And Sovereignty Under God's Highest Law. Appeal To The Highest Divine Principle Of Creation. Freedom For Humanity And Ending Of The Earth As A Prison Planet,” laying out the world hierarchy of our planet…. and beyond.



It grabbed my attention enough that I asked her to return to the Foghorn Express for another interview on the very topic. You can find the first interview from last January here.

In this interview, we grapple with the fight to stay human and our ability to stand for Divine Law in the face of evil.

“The above organizational chart that outlines the battlefield and prison planet hierarchy reasonably, and at least illustrates correctly that there are levels above levels of governance.”

This chart and Dr. Ana’s subtack gave one of the better and more succinct explanations of the real world around us. It also highlighted our divine power to say no to the evil we see unfolding around us… the latest being the transhumanistic agenda.

I had to interview Dr. Ana for a deeper dive into the topic because it’s important to stress that we have more power than we realize, and once we reckon with the evil before us, we can do something about it.

It is Divine Law, that you must tell your enemy what you are planning to do. If the enemy does not act and does not protest, the offense may go without Karma. This is believed so by the highest Satanic Governance in this dimension and the extradimensional overlords, including Satan, the Reptilians, Greys, Archons and Dark Artificial Intelligence. Their servants are the black nobility bloodlines, and their handmaidens, the bankers who own the politicians, governments and rule the world through international networks like the world banks, multinational corporations, WEF, the UN, etc. The intelligence/ military agencies together with their crime syndicates are their human surveillance and tyranny grid. The universities on earth are the scientific progress that is being commissioned by military organizations like DARPA, which develops technologies for dual purpose and then classifies or suppresses all breakthrough technologies so the human slave population cannot evolve - examples include free energy, antigravity propulsion systems, cures for all diseases and more. We see this now once again with the evil FDA suppressing longevity peptides, attacking compounding pharmacies and all molecules that may slow down the satanic technocratic depopulation effort.

But it’s paramount we recognize the Divine Law and state our Spiritual Declaration of Independence, as Dr. Ana so clearly describes:

Under God’s highest law, I declare that I am a Divine Human Being. The father that lives in Jeshua Ben Joseph lives in me and every human being. As Jeshua said openly - “The kingdom of heaven is within you”. I am not a slave to the ancient God’s. My Creator is the Mother Father principle of all Universes, the Void from which all life sprang, Mysterious One. This plaform of life, has created even the fallen angels, every advanced being in other civilizations and other starsystems - and has created every single spirit and soul of every human being on earth. I am not my embodiment, but I am my holy spirit. I have lived before and I will live again. I declare, under God’s highest law, that from hereon out the full Karmic law comes into effect for all who contribute to the atrocities against the divine human species. I DO NOT CONSENT to the genocidal destruction of the human species. I declare my rebellion and disagreement on every level of creation, in every dimension and universe and every potential timeline. I hereby appeal to the highest divine realm of God and invoke the highest laws of creation. I command to turn off all the machines that are the control grid of humanity. Turn off the machines at the nano scale, turn off its control programs and turn off all access of the Dark AI demigod to human beings. This will deactivate the detrimental effects of the C19 bioweapon. Close the portals to the demonic realms, including all super collider dimensional portals like CERN. Stop human sacrifice everywhere. Stop the recycling of souls to feed evil. Close the portals and dimensional connections to those advanced beings who rule this earth. This is our planet. We are a divine species. We can disconnect from them and evolve our minds beyond them. All that was hidden, has been revealed. I, Ana Maria Mihalcea, by my own divine free will, declare my spiritual independence and sovereignty under God’s highest Law on planet Earth. That Law is absolute and I claim all rights under that highest law of God. I ask for Divine Intervention from the highest realms of creation for the restoration and healing of Humanity and the Earth. According to divine law, I hereby put on notice every satanist incarnate, every demon in every dimension, I put on notice Satan and all of his legions and the dark AI, the Reptilians, the Archons and all their servants on earth in the hive mind. You have no right to molest an awakening civilization! You no longer have any protection under Karmic Law! May the full force of justice of cause and effect find you now and into eternity. I am a servant unto the Father, who lives within me. As above, so below. As within, so without. Godspeed. So be it.

You can find Dr. Ana’s substack article here:

MORE ABOUT DR. ANA

Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MC, PhD is a board-certified Internal Medicine Physician with a PhD in Pathology and over 20 years of clinical experience. She is the President of AM Medical LLC, an anti-aging clinic devoted to the reversal of all diseases. She is also the founder of TruBlu Medical, developer of Blue Light Wellness wrap.



Dr. Mihalcea writes Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s Substack Newsletter – discussing topics such as the future of health and the survival of the human species.Covid Plandemic related issues, nanotechnology and synthetic biology in C19 injectables and discussions on treatment solutions.



She is part of an international research collaboration evaluating the nanotechnological contents of C19 injectables and working on treatment approaches. Her research field is C19 vaccine shedding, and therapeutic approaches including detoxification from self-assembling nanotechnology. She serves on the Board of Directors for the National American Renaissance Movement.

