Flying Syringes: Are We Being Stung by a Sinister Mosquito Modification Scheme?

I have a few important questions for you that may shed light on some concerning developments.

Do you personally know anyone who has recently fallen ill with a mysterious sickness that just won't quit? I'm talking about the sudden onset of cyclical symptoms like high fever, profuse sweating, violent vomiting, inability to keep down food/fluids, and dramatic weight loss — feeling better briefly, only to relapse again.

UNLIKE ANYTHING THEY HAVE EVER EXPERIENCED

For months now, many of my friends have instantly fallen ill with severe, cyclical symptoms that come on suddenly without clear exposure. Many of my friends had not been out in public for extended periods, making typical person-to-person transmission of a contagious illness less likely.

The relapsing, cyclical nature of the illness is reminiscent of some mosquito-borne diseases like dengue fever, which can cause an initial fever that improves before worsening again. Severe dengue, in particular, is characterized by persistent vomiting, severe abdominal pain, and rapid breathing.

Symptoms of Dengue fever include:

High fever (40°C/104°F) Severe headache Pain behind the eyes Muscle, joint, and bone pain Nausea and vomiting Fatigue Swollen glands

ARE FLYING SYRINGES AMONG US?

The concept of using genetically modified mosquitoes to deliver vaccines has been researched, with some trials using mosquitoes to deliver candidate malaria vaccines.

While we are being told the EPA has approved the release of over 2 billion genetically modified mosquitoes developed by Oxitec in Florida and California to “control mosquito populations,” I have to wonder if this is simply the cover story.

Officially, no mosquito-delivered vaccines are currently “approved for use,” but why would pesky approval stop the likes of Bill Gates from releasing “flying syringes?”

SOMETHING IS UP

While I can't say definitively that any kind of mosquito-delivered vaccine is responsible for my friends' illnesses, the sudden onset, severity, and relapsing nature of symptoms, along with friends who have not been out in public so as to get exposed, is consistent with mosquito-borne illnesses, it's a connection worth exploring further through observation, sharing of symptoms, and public dialogue about the dangers of mosquitos gone rogue by design.

I personally documented mosquitoes throughout last and this winter, as seen in my video at the top of this post. This sudden change in behavior strongly suggests that these insects may have been genetically modified to tolerate lower temperatures. They simply didn’t evolve into cold-weather mosquitoes overnight.

So, if they can be engineered to survive winter conditions, what else have they been engineered to do? Certainly not suck blood. Because as shown in my above video from 2023, when you kill these fat suckers, they aren’t full of blood; they are full of a white substance.

Ultimately, this does beg the question: Have genetically modified mosquitos been released, causing symptoms similar to dengue or other tropical diseases? Do you know of anyone who has been sick as a dog? Really weird and sudden symptoms? Can’t shake it? Cyclical, as in fever, sweaty, vomiting, feeling better, then relapse?



Also, have you noticed mosquitos throughout the winter? If you haven’t seen any, look. Because once you see them, you can’t unsee them.

If you missed my in-depth Substack article from a year ago on the alarming topic of genetically modified mosquitoes and their potential use as flying syringes, now is the perfect time to dive in. With the disturbing rise of severe, unexplained illnesses striking friends and loved ones, it's more critical than ever to arm yourself with knowledge.

Discover the key players behind these unsettling mosquito modification programs and learn how to stay vigilant against the tiny winged threats that may be buzzing around you. Don't let yourself be caught off guard by the sting of suspicion.

Read up, stay informed, and keep your eyes on the skies. The truth is out there, and it's our responsibility to uncover it.

Stay vigilant and aware.

