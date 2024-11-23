THE BIBI FILES: A WORLD HELD HOSTAGE BY ONE MAN'S DESPERATION

What extraordinary timing! The veil has been lifted on the machinations of Israeli power that have brought us to the brink of global catastrophe. The recently leaked interrogation videos from Netanyahu's corruption trial, now dubbed "The Bibi Files," directed by Alexis Bloom, have been unofficially released and have exposed a chilling reality that many of us suspected but could scarcely believe.

These never-before-seen videos, dating back to 2016, reveal an extensive network of deceit, greed, and manipulation that would make Machiavelli blush. Hundreds of key witnesses, interrogated over the years, paint a picture of a man so desperate to cling to power and avoid prison that he's willing to plunge the world into chaos.

The film presents a compelling argument that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin (Bibi) Netanyahu's alliance with far-right Israeli political factions, culminating in the ongoing Gaza conflict, is primarily driven by his desire to evade corruption charges. By prolonging the war, Netanyahu creates a pretext to remain in office, effectively using the conflict as a shield against legal consequences.

Netanyahu needs an endless war to stay out of prison. Israel's ongoing actions in Gaza, which many are calling genocide, are not just a crime - they're a confession. A confession that the perpetrators have been making from the start, hidden in plain sight.

THE GIFTS THAT KEEP ON GIVING

The investigation also uncovered a veritable "gift industry" catering to the Netanyahus' expensive tastes. Wealthy benefactors, including Hollywood producer, billionaire, and former spy Arnon Milchan, kept the Prime Minister's humidor stocked and his flutes filled.

We're not talking about a fruit basket or a bottle of wine here. We're talking about tens of thousands of shekels worth of cigars and champagne annually. These weren't just friendly gestures; they were part of a systematic attempt to buy influence at the highest levels of government.

Let's not forget the code words used to disguise these transactions—"green leaves" for cigars and "pink" for champagne. It's like a bad spy novel, except the consequences are all too real. We are seeing the consequences rapidly unfold before our eyes.

The irony does not slip by us regarding how many Palestinians and other Middle Easterners whose lives have been turned upside down provide a stark and haunting juxtaposition to Netanyahu's penchant for luxury. This disparity has only intensified during his 17-year tenure as prime minister, evolving into a sense of entitlement.

The level of gaslighting coming from the Netanyahu lackeys is breathtaking:

A FOREVER WAR TO STAY OUT OF PRISON

Now, as the walls close in, Netanyahu's desperation has reached new heights. The premiere of "The Bibi Files" threatens to expose his misdeeds to the world at the most fortuitous timing. Netanyahu attempted to block the film's release through the courts in a move that reeks of panic.

While I have obtained a copy of the entire documentary through Telegram, Substack won’t let me upload it (I have tried and tried again)… so preorder now and get ready for December 10th. It will be well worth the wait!

WESTERN WALLS CLOSING IN

Josep Borrell, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has emphasized that the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza is binding on all members of the court and must be respected and implemented by all EU member states. This statement has significant implications for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

As a result of the ICC's arrest warrant, Netanyahu's international travel has been severely restricted. He is now unable to visit 124 countries that are signatories to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC. This limitation on Netanyahu's movement could profoundly affect Israel's diplomatic relations and Netanyahu's ability to conduct foreign policy in person.

PEACE BROKERAGE ON THE EDGE OF WWIII?

The escalating tensions between the U.S. and Russia over the Ukraine conflict have reached a critical point as well. The Biden administration's recent unconstitutional and treasonous approval of long-distance U.S. missiles for Ukraine has been met with severe criticism as it bypassed Congress's authority to declare war and engage in military actions.

Our supposedly "mentally unfit" president (or should I say his handlers) has crossed a line by approving long-range missile strikes on Russian territory. This isn't just a proxy war anymore; it's a direct confrontation with a nuclear power.

On a side note, as if the situation wasn't dire enough, reports suggest that up to half of the US aid sent to Ukraine has been embezzled while Hurricane Helene victims have already burned through their 750 bucks.

(Interestingly, it has been noted that Putin’s hands do not move once during his entire speech. Is it AI-generated?)

Understandably, President Putin claims that Ukraine's use of Western long-range weapons is impossible without the "direct involvement" of military operators from the countries that manufacture them. He knows Ukraine is nothing more than a proxy for Western powers, particularly the United States, in the ongoing conflict. Putin’s assertion implies that the war in Ukraine has evolved beyond a regional conflict and now involves the direct participation of Western military personnel, escalating tensions between Russia and NATO countries.

To send the message home, the Russian president has unleashed a new weapon, the "Oreshnik" hypersonic missile, sans nuclear warheads - this time. Russia launched intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBM") at Ukrainian targets in Dnipropetrovsk, showing multiple warheads landing.

ICBMs are capable of reaching any European capital in minutes.

This isn't just saber-rattling; it's a clear message to the West: back off or face the consequences.

While American voters mandated peace on November 5th, Biden has been hellbent on burning down the house before Trump gets into office.

Meanwhile, NATO is scrambling to respond to Russia's escalation, with emergency meetings scheduled. But are they genuinely seeking peace or merely plotting their next move in this dangerous game of chicken?



I hope Putin takes my suggestion:

While reports are leaking that Trump is working behind the scenes to broker peace, the world seems hell-bent on hurtling toward conflict.

I think I will lower my head now, clasp my hands, and pray a little extra this morning.

WALKING A KNIFE’S EDGE

And so, here we stand, on the verge of a dangerous nuclear precipice. The reason? A psychopathic criminal trying to keep his "dark ass" out of the clink—or worse, dangling from a rope—and a “geriatric Neocon Warhawk Puppet Pedophile in the WH” who couldn’t find the strings pulling him if you handed them to him. We've become a world governed by blind narcissists and psychopaths.

THEIR CHOICE, NOT OURS

As we stare down the barrel of a supersonic, nuclear-loaded shotgun, it's time to face a harsh reality: After four years of the Biden administration, we've finally looked ourselves in the mirror. Through our votes, we've mandated that we're tired of these nonsensical wars. We've recognized our collective responsibility in creating this crisis, whether we realized our part in it or not.

The American people have spoken clearly - we want peace, not endless conflicts. Yet, our current leaders seem deaf to this call, continuing to push us toward the brink of global catastrophe. The disconnect between the people's will and those in power's actions has never been more stark.

This is a complex cup of coffee to swallow, but as we teeter on the edge of oblivion, we've taken a long, hard look in the mirror. We've seen that the monsters we fear aren't just in the halls of power—they're in our communities, our homes, and sometimes even in ourselves. We've created a system perpetuating conflict, and now we must dismantle it.

The question now is: what will we do with this newfound self-awareness? Will we allow our leaders to continue down this path of self-destruction, or will we finally say enough is enough and demand real change? The choice, as always, is ours. But time is running out, and the stakes have never been higher. It's time for our actions to reflect the peace we've voted for before it's too late.



