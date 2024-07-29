Olympic Freakshow: The DEI Swan Song



In this video compilation, I cover the outrageous Olympic opening ceremony to the political circus involving Biden, Harris, Trump, and Netanyahu; the world is witnessing a multi-decade CIA/Mossad-communistic-agenda-unfolding. The global realignments with BRICS and the WHO pandemic treaty are just the tip of the iceberg. As we navigate these raucous times, staying informed and vigilant is crucial. Remember, information is power, and the more we understand the players and their moves, the better equipped we are to combat the clandestine circus of the ruling class.

OLYMPIC OPENING CEREMONY: EXPOSING THE DEI GLOBAL FREAKSHOW

The 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony was nothing short of a global spectacle, or as some might say, a freakshow. With drag queens parodying the Last Supper and a ménage à trois sequence, the event managed to outrage just about everyone. The French Bishops' Conference even released a statement condemning the mockery of Christianity, while YouTube was forced to remove the ceremony from its platform due to the backlash. Sponsors are fleeing faster than you can say "DEI," and thousands of Catholics have taken to the streets in prayer. It seems the DEI-pendulum has swung back, and the world is collectively rejecting the woke agenda.

BIDEN, HARRIS, AND THE POLITICAL CIRCUS

President Joe Biden claims he's the first U.S. president in this century to report that the country is not at war anywhere in the world. Yet, under his administration, the U.S. has intensified bombing campaigns in Syria, Somalia, Yemen, and several other places. The U.S. is also bankrolling and arming Israel's onslaught on Palestinians in Gaza. Meanwhile, Vice President Kamala Harris has become a Bollywood seat-filler until the next anointed one steps in. Harris's track record as a prosecutor is less than stellar, with allegations of keeping innocent people in jail and blocking compensations for the wrongfully convicted. The House has even condemned her for the open border catastrophe.

"LONE GUNMAN" THEORY: A COMEDY OF ERRORS & ERASED HARD DRIVES

The attempt on Donald Trump's life has all the makings of a Hollywood thriller. Senator Chuck Grassley released footage showing law enforcement on the roof in Butler, PA, after shooter Thomas Crooks was killed. The official story claims Crooks acted alone, but audio evidence suggests otherwise. Senator Ron Johnson released preliminary findings claiming eight shell casings were found near his Crooks' body. To make matters worse, major cybersecurity breaches have erased evidence, and the Chief Security Officer of Crowdstrike sold shares just days before the "IT apocalypse." Coincidence? I think not.

NETANYAHU & THE IRAN BLAME GAME

I guess for now, we won't be hearing Russia-Russia-Russia for a while.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is at it again, blaming Iran for everything from train attacks in France to the destruction of water reservoirs in Gaza. Netanyahu's psychopathic speeches and actions have enraged the world, with footage circulating of Israeli soldiers destroying Palestinian property. Even Trump and Kamala Harris have snubbed Netanyahu, signaling a shift in U.S. support for Israel. Expect retaliation and more blame on Iran as the geopolitical chess game continues.

"TALL TALES & BIRTH CERTIFICATE FAILS" THE BIDEN-HARRIS COMEDY HOUR

Rumors are swirling about a fake Biden—he's taller now, and his signature looks forged. This could mean a coup is in the works.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris's birth certificate is under scrutiny, possibly paving the way for her removal from the presidential ticket. However, if this is the case, then it was nothing more than the plan all along.

The political drama is reaching new heights, with Harris raising $81 million in 24 hours despite polls showing her at 1% when running for president. The numbers are as rigged as a Vegas slot machine.

THROWING BRICS AT GLASS HOUSES

Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that BRICS will form its own parliament, signaling a shift in global power dynamics. Numerous Palestinian factions have signed a declaration in Beijing to end divisions and strengthen unity. Malaysia has also applied to join BRICS, expressing readiness to become a strategic partner. The world is realigning, and the U.S. is losing its grip on global influence.

THE WHO PANDEMIC TREATY & ZELENSKY'S "PEACES OUT"

Dr. Thomas Binder has called out the WHO's pandemic treaty as a farce, labeling it a concession to criminals pushing their death jabs. Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is ready to negotiate peace, admitting that Ukraine will not become a member of the EU or NATO. The European Union is broke, and Zelensky is negotiating repayment of previous loans received. The world is waking up to the reality of geopolitical manipulation, and even American economist Jeffrey Sachs is telling the truth on TV, causing hysteria in the Italian studio. Their interviews alone are worth watching in my video compilation.

